Texas Grid Operators Discussed Winter Storm for Just 40 Seconds at Feb. 9 Meeting
PREPARATION STATION
The Energy Reliability Council of Texas, which operates and oversees the stat’s electrical grid, discussed preparedness for the upcoming winter storm for all of 40 seconds at its Feb. 9 meeting, days before the polar vortex hit, plunging the state into catastrophe. Texas was unprepared for the magnitude of the freezing temperatures and ice, causing millions to go without power and heat for days, and cascading into an ongoing water crisis.
Here is the full transcript of ERCOT Director Bill Magness’ remarks at the meeting: “It is actually going to be winter here pretty soon. As those of you in Texas know, we do have a cold front coming this way. We’ll probably see our winter peak later this week or in the very early part of next week. And Operations has issued an operating condition notice just to make sure everyone is up to speed with their winterization and we’re ready for the several days of pretty frigid temperatures to come our way. So more on that in the next couple of days, but it does look like we’ll have a little bit of winter weather to contend with during the course of the rest of this week. We do have a cold front coming this way.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott convened an emergency meeting Saturday to address spiking electricity costs across the state for those who did have power through the blizzard. ERCOT’s leaders are slated to testify before Texas lawmakers next week.