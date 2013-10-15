Texas Lt. Gov.: Impeach Obama

CHEAT SHEET
Let’s get the government running before we discuss impeachment, ok? Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst brought the whole government fiasco to a new level at a Tea Party rally on Monday night when he called for President Obama to be impeached. Yep, he went there. Dewhurst’s spokesman said after the event that the Lt. Gov. feels “very strongly about the tragedy in Benghazi” as well as believing Obama “should be held accountable for Washington’s failure to secure the border and the gross overreach of the federal government under Obamacare.” That’s quite the list.