Texas Mom Fumes After Missing 5-Year-Old Found Asleep in Empty School

A Texas mom is on the warpath after her 5-year-old son was missing for two hours—only to be found dozing on the floor of a hallway at his empty school. Ashley Viator told Fox 4 Beaumont that son Maysen was supposed to be dropped off by the school bus, but never was. School officials, however, insisted he was driven home and denied that he was left behind at Laura Reeves Primary in Silsbee, she says. But Viator says when her brother went to the school building, he found the child asleep—and that a janitor had walked right by him without alerting anyone. The school apologized and says it is addressing the incident but Viator said it’s not enough and has pulled her kids out.