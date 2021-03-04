Texas Power Grid Operator Fires CEO After Winter Storm Failures
OUTAGE OUSTER
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas fired its president Wednesday evening as the state continues to grapple with the fallout from a catastrophic winter storm two weeks ago. The power grid operator’s board of directors said in a statement, “The ERCOT Board of Directors met this evening and directed the Corporate Secretary to exercise the 60 days’ termination notice to ERCOT president and CEO Bill Magness.” Amid plunging temperatures during the storm, millions of Texans lost power, which for many led to a loss of running water. ERCOT had been warned of the potential danger but was ultimately caught flat-footed in the disaster. Tens of thousands of people are still without water across the state, long after the frigid temperatures subsided.