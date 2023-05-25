Texas Teen Killed Family for Being ‘Cannibals,’ Affidavit Says

An 18-year-old from Texas charged with capital murder for the killings of his parents and two siblings shot them “because they were cannibals, and they were going to eat him,” according to a probable cause affidavit. The affidavit described the bloody scene Tuesday as appearing as though the family members were shot in many places in the home and had been dragged to the bathroom. Local police said Cesar Olalde barricaded himself inside the residence, and KTBS reported that one of the victims’ coworkers and another family member had to force entry. Olalde then confronted the two by waving his firearm at them, according to the affidavit, and allegedly told the coworker that he killed his parents and siblings for being cannibals. The teen reportedly confessed to the murders in his 911 call and is being held on a $10 million bond.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10