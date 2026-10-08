OFF THE RAILS Trump Rally Descends Into Violent Chaos as Hecklers Strike More than a dozen protesters interrupted the president in Texas, with one being attacked by an elderly man in a red MAGA hat.

Donald Trump’s rally in Texas got off to a violent start as a protester was assaulted by a member of the crowd as he left to jeers.

The president’s address in San Antonio was repeatedly interrupted by several protesters, with one of the first becoming the target of a violent attack by a Trump supporter.

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C-SPAN cameras captured the moment the protester walked through a crowd after successfully disrupting the president’s speech. As he exited, however, an elderly man wearing a red MAGA hat grabbed him by the shirt from behind, pulled his hair, and pulled him toward the ground.

A Trump supporter grabbed the protester by his hair and tried to pull him to the ground. Screenshot/C-SPAN

Several other Trump supporters stepped in to pull the assailant away from the protester, allowing him to escape.

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Trump paused his speech amid the scuffle, then returned to the podium to praise the atmosphere at his rally.

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“Let me ask you something: is there anything like a Trump rally?” Trump said, his first words after the attack. “I don’t think so.”

He then mocked the protester, saying, “He’s going back home to mom right now.”

Another protester made his feelings known as event security escorted him out of the crowd. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The incident was followed by at least a dozen additional interruptions from protesters, each of which briefly paused the 80-year-old’s speech.

Trump went on to shame the protesters, bashing one’s weight while saying the rest were “really bad-looking people.”

Trump's rally was interrupted by protesters over half a dozen times on Wednesday. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“I’m telling you they pay them for this,” Trump said, just before the crowd erupted into a “USA” chant.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Paxton was caught bashing Trump in private in audio obtained by The New York Times late last month. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Trump trekked to Texas Wednesday to promote his endorsed Texas Senate candidate, Ken Paxton, who has been slipping in recent polls. The president frequently attacked his opponent, James Talarico, comparing him to the MAD magazine mascot Alfred E. Neuman and dubbing him “Tala-freako.”

Trump’s sinking approval rating and poor economic conditions as a result of his prolonged war with Iran are expected to welcome in a blue wave in next month’s midterms.

The president’s multiple trips across the country this week are part of a last-minute effort to boost GOP candidates in key races ahead of Election Day, which will decide the fate of the House and Senate majorities for the second half of MAGA 2.0.

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