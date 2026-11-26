TURKEY TROUBLE Thanksgiving Dinner Disaster Leaves 18 in Hospital A Thanksgiving luncheon in Florida has ended in disaster. Jeff Greenberg/Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Imag

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A Thanksgiving luncheon in Florida has ended in a suspected food poisoning outbreak, leaving 18 people requiring hospital treatment. Emergency crews were called to Leon Medical Centers’ headquarters in Doral, near Miami, after attendees began experiencing gastrointestinal symptoms following Wednesday’s staff gathering. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue declared a mass casualty incident due to the number of people affected. All 18 were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions have not been disclosed. Leon Medical Centers confirmed staff members had fallen ill but stressed that no patients were involved and the incident did not take place at one of its healthcare facilities. The company told WTVJ and CBS News that an external catering service provided the meal and it was working with the caterers to establish what caused the outbreak. The source of the suspected contamination remains unknown, with officials yet to identify which food, if any, was responsible.

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