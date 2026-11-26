CLOSE CALL Thanksgiving Eve Drama as FedEx Flight Overshoots Runway No injuries were reported after the cargo jet ran off the runway in Miami. Joe Raedle/Getty Images # 1

Thanksgiving flights into and out of Miami International Airport were disrupted on Wednesday night after a FedEx cargo flight overran the runway. The incident occurred around 8:40 p.m., when FedEx Flight 910, operated by a McDonnell Douglas MD-11, ran off the runway after landing on a flight from Memphis. The incident led the FAA to issue a ground stop for inbound flights on the eve of the Thanksgiving holiday, and all runways were closed except 9R, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Roberto J. Gonzalez said. Miami-Dade fire units responded, and no injuries were reported. Gonzalez thanked first responders for their “swift action” and urged travelers to check their flight status before going to the airport. He also wished everyone safe travels during the holiday. The FAA said flights would be resuming shortly and that it would investigate the incident.

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