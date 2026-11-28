Thanksgiving Event Gone Wrong Sends 15 to Hospital
The cause of the incident has yet to be determined.
A Thanksgiving celebration in Florida has taken a dark turn. Eighteen people who attended an annual Thanksgiving luncheon at the Leon Medical Center headquarters in Doral fell ill, 15 of whom were rushed to a hospital. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said crews received reports of possible food poisoning and people showing symptoms of illness. The call was later upgraded to a Level 1 mass casualty incident. No patients were affected, as the event was held at the company headquarters. “Leon Medical Centers contracted an external caterer to provide a Thanksgiving luncheon for its staff at its Doral Headquarters located at 8600 NW 41 Street,” the medical center said in a statement. “Some of the staff began to experience gastrointestinal symptoms shortly after the luncheon and required treatment.” The company said it was continuing to work with caterers to determine a cause.
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