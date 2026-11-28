HOLIDAY TWIST Thanksgiving Event Gone Wrong Sends 15 to Hospital The cause of the incident has yet to be determined. Tetra Images/Getty Images # 1

A Thanksgiving celebration in Florida has taken a dark turn. Eighteen people who attended an annual Thanksgiving luncheon at the Leon Medical Center headquarters in Doral fell ill, 15 of whom were rushed to a hospital. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said crews received reports of possible food poisoning and people showing symptoms of illness. The call was later upgraded to a Level 1 mass casualty incident. No patients were affected, as the event was held at the company headquarters. “Leon Medical Centers contracted an external caterer to provide a Thanksgiving luncheon for its staff at its Doral Headquarters located at 8600 NW 41 Street,” the medical center said in a statement. “Some of the staff began to experience gastrointestinal symptoms shortly after the luncheon and required treatment.” The company said it was continuing to work with caterers to determine a cause.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options