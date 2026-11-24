TURBULENT THANKSGIVING Thanksgiving Travel Chaos as FAA Flags Ground Stops at Major Airports Airports are already experiencing delays from an influx of holiday travelers and are likely to see ground stops due to poor weather. Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images # 2

The Federal Aviation Administration is planning ground stops on Tuesday at major airports in New York and California because of fog, rain, and strong winds that could shut down runways amid the anticipated Thanksgiving rush. Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving are widely considered the busiest flying days of the year across the U.S., with nearly six million people boarding planes to go back home for the holiday. The stops are expected to begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday in New York, putting LaGuardia flights at risk of delay and affecting arriving planes. The San Diego, San Francisco, and Oakland International Airports are all facing ground stops into the afternoon. San Diego’s could begin as soon as noon EST. San Francisco was already experiencing 15-minute delays Tuesday morning, and a temporary stop is projected for 1 p.m. EST. The three largest New York airports are expecting an influx of passengers through November 30, and East Coast weather is expected to worsen throughout the holiday with a nor’easter. The Southeast will see the worst of it beginning Tuesday night before the storm moves on to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic by Thanksgiving Day, according to AccuWeather’s Vice President of Forecast Operations Dan DePodwin.

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