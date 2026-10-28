LOCKED UP ‘That ’70s Show’ Star Loses Rape Conviction Appeal The actor was found guilty in 2023 of raping two women. Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic # 2

Actor Danny Masterson has lost his appeal against his rape conviction. The star of That ‘70s Show was convicted in 2023 of two counts of rape against two women in 2003 and was sentenced to 30 years in jail. Masterson filed an appeal in December, in which he claimed he did not receive a fair trial, as Los Angeles Superior Court judge Charlaine F. Olmedo was biased against his religion of Scientology. In an 89-page ruling filed in the California Court of Appeal on Tuesday, a three-judge panel rejected Masterson’s arguments, finding that Olmedo’s statements during the trial showed “no animus or departure from neutrality regarding Scientology”. Masterson claimed the judge had demonstrated bias by “comparing Scientology to white supremacists, gangs, and Satanists,” according to his appeal filings. The panel noted in the appeal that the actor himself had asked the court, ahead of his trial, to limit references to Scientology given the poor reputation of the organization in the general public. Masterson’s lawyers, Cliff Gardner and Eric Multhaup, called it an “unfortunate decision,” telling Variety they would appeal to the California Supreme Court.

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register