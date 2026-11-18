Ashton Kutcher, 48, is on track to become a billionaire if Anthropic goes public today. Anthropic, the AI giant behind Claude, is valued at $1.4 trillion if it achieves an IPO today, as expected. The actor, with a net worth of $200 million, would profit through his venture capital firm, Sound Ventures, which invested $435 million in the AI company in 2023. The investment has since grown to $7 billion, according to Newsweek. But the investment firm manages money for outside investors, so profits will be split among several parties. Kutcher stepped down from his partner role at Sound Ventures after disagreements over which startups to target, but he stayed on as a senior adviser. The “That ‘70s Show” star has also invested and won big in Airbnb, Uber, and Bitcoin. Only three actors appeared on Forbes’s 2026 World’s Billionaires list—Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jerry Seinfeld, and Tyler Perry.
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