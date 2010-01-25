The Avatar Inflation

CHEAT SHEET
After closing out its sixth consecutive week as the nation’s No. 1 film, Avatar is on track to pass Titanic as the highest-grossing film of all time. But wait a minute: Nikki Finke at Deadline Hollywood points out that a lot of the haul is due to the higher ticket prices charged for 3D showings—up to $18 in some places. If you adjust for ticket price, Avatar is only the 26th highest-grossing film of all time. Should its box office record carry an asterisk?