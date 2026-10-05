‘The Batman’ Sequel Abruptly Halts Production

The NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer, Alex Ovechkin, has announced that this year, his 22nd season in the league, will be his last. He made the decision with his family after the Washington Capitals missed the playoffs. The 41-year-old Capitals captain issued a statement on Monday with the team, saying, “I love this game so much, but I know in my heart it’s the right decision.” Ovechkin helped lead the team to its lone Stanley Cup championship in 2018. His final-year contract pays $1 million, plus a $4.75 million bonus and a $3.25 million signing bonus. Ovechkin appeared in a political video for the United Russia Party this past September, which supports President Vladimir Putin. “They asked me to do this… I’m Russian, and I support my country.” Ovechkin said when asked about the video. He and his family will retire to Russia once the season ends. Ovechkin also started a social movement supporting Putin in 2017, and a picture of him with the Russian president is his Instagram profile picture. After the invasion of Ukraine, Ovechkin said, “I’m for peace and love, and I hope everything is going to be OK.”
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- 1Putin’s NHL Star Pal Announces RetirementGAME OVERThe NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer announced that his 22nd season will be his last, following backlash over a pro-United Russia ad.
- 2‘The Batman’ Sequel Abruptly Halts ProductionDARK KNIGHT DELAYThe film’s release date has already been moved twice.
Shop with ScoutedThis Smart Scale Tracks Weight, Body Fat, and Muscle MassSCALE UPThe Hume Body Pod is the ultimate fitness companion.
- 3‘One Day at a Time’ Singer Dies at 86GLASGOW'S GREATESTLena Martell died in a care home after a short illness.
- 4Mom and Son Identified as Victims in Medical Jet CrashVANISHEDShe was getting treatment after suffering a stroke, according to a family friend.
Shop with ScoutedPlot Twist: These Cannabis Gummies May Curb Your AppetiteFORGET THE MUNCHIESThe THC-free gummies support focus and may even keep cravings in check.
- 5Disgraced House Speaker Dies at 84COMPLICATED LEGACYDennis Hastert was both the longest-serving Republican House speaker in history and the highest-ranking elected U.S. official to face jail time.
- 6United Flight Forced to Land After ‘Burning Sensation’EMERGENCY LANDINGThe plane had almost reached cruising altitude.
- 7Luxury Fashion Brand Founders Found Dead Outside HomeFAMILY TRAGEDYIt is unclear whether the police are looking for a suspect after the married couple was found dead.
- 8Tennis Star Booted From Match After Hitting Fan With BallFAULTThe world No. 5 accidentally struck a spectator in the eye with a ball.
Shop with ScoutedThis Scratch-Resistant Cookware Set Is Built to Last DecadesONLY PANSThis 12-piece set of kitchen essentials is 30 percent off ahead of Thanksgiving.
- 9FBI Busts Alleged Chinese Agent Accused of SpyingFBI SPY BUSTShe is accused of surveilling the Taiwanese president’s son and his family in Seattle.
- 10Teen Hiker’s AI Route Plan Goes Spectacularly WrongNOT SO INTELLIGENTThe teen was stuck on the mountain for three hours.
‘The Batman’ Sequel Abruptly Halts Production
Production on The Batman Part II has halted in London as director Matt Reeves tends to a family matter. Warner Bros. and DC Studios released a statement, saying, “Matt has the full support of DC Studios, and we look forward to continuing the journey soon.” The pause adds uncertainty to a sequel already delayed several times, with its release shifting from October 2025 to October 2027, and then to Feb. 18, 2028. The current stoppage comes after Paramount Skydance’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, a deal expected to leave the combined company with just under $80 billion in net debt. Sources told Deadline it’s too early to say whether the pause in filming will delay the film again. The movie has a star-studded cast with Robert Pattinson as the famous superhero, as well as Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Brian Tyree Henry, Jayme Lawson, and Charles Dance.
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You’re moving more, lifting heavier, and eating better, yet the scale isn’t budging. You could invest in a professional DEXA scan, which analyzes not only your weight but also your lean muscle mass, BMI, and other factors like water retention that may be keeping the scale stagnant. Unfortunately, a DEXA scan can cost up to $300 for one session. Hume Body Pod, on the other hand, is the next best thing—and you can use it in your own bathroom.
It’s not just a smart scale. The Hume Body Pod is a full-body scanner that delivers over 45 metrics like muscle mass, body fat, hydration levels, and metabolic age in under 90 seconds. Standard smart scales just measure your lower body, but the Hume Body Pod directly scans your entire body using clinical-grade technology to deliver readings with 98 percent accuracy compared to a DEXA scan, according to Hume Health.
Thanks to this next-level tech, the Hume Body Pod distinguishes between fat loss, muscle gain, and water fluctuations, so you know whether your efforts are working or if you need to adjust your approach. With the companion app, you can track these trends over time and compare measurements from three, six, and twelve months ago.
The companion app also gives you weekly health reports that show you how things like food, medication, stress, and habits impact your body. Even better, you’ll get personalized insights on what to do to reach your goals, all based on your body’s data.
Singer Lena Martell, the first Scottish female solo artist to reach No. 1 with a single, has died at 86 following a short illness. The Glasgow native, whose hit “One Day at a Time” sold 20 million records, died peacefully in a care home, the Glasgow Times reported. Martell understudied Barbra Streisand in Broadway’s Funny Girl and hosted a Saturday-night BBC show that launched in 1971 and ran for a decade. Away from the spotlight, Martell also battled cancer, during which she took care of her mother, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s. She was diagnosed with throat cancer in 1979—the same year “One Day at a Time” topped the charts—and developed breast cancer in 1997. The singing legend underwent triple heart bypass surgery in 2008. She declared bankruptcy in the early 1990s after a property company she owned collapsed. Martell once described herself as living “one day at a time,” referencing her hit song. She is survived by her long-term partner David. “Lena really was a great personality and great to work with, both on and off the music,” musician Dougie Stevenson, who toured with Martell, told The Herald. “She’ll be sadly missed, especially down at the Barras. She would always be down there with dark glasses, incognito. She really loved Glasgow.”
A mom, 66, and her son, 41, have been identified as two of the six people aboard the medical jet that vanished off the Nantucket coast. The mother, Marilyn Lavonne Bean, was traveling with her son, Sergio Wayne, to get treatment after she suffered a stroke, according to a family friend. Latitude Air Ambulance’s Gulfstream G100 jet flight from Bermuda to Boston lost contact with air traffic controllers at around 2 a.m. on Saturday, according to the FAA, which notified the U.S. Coast Guard. The friend said the family is “distraught” and “devastated,” and that they want people to know the mother was the family’s “matriarch,” “loved tremendously” by the “wide-island community of Bermuda.” The Coast Guard discovered a “debris field” from the missing plane on Saturday, and halted the search for the six missing people after scouring about 4,445 square miles for 66 hours. “Suspending a search is not an easy decision,” the agency said in a news release. “We express our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by the tragedy.” The Bermuda Police have not named the four Canadian Latitude crew members—two pilots and two medical staff—who were also on board.
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Whether CBD or THC, most cannabis products (including gummies) are usually associated with stimulating your appetite (aka giving you “the munchies”) and promoting relaxation—and, with some strains, even sleep. If you’ve ever wanted the mood-boosting benefits of cannabis sans the snacking and napping, THCV, an under-the-radar cannabinoid known for its potentially energizing effects, may be just what you’re looking for.
According to TribeTokes, a women-owned cannabis brand, THCV may not only help support focus, energy, and alertness but could also have the opposite effect on appetite as traditional THC. While THC activates receptors in the body’s endocannabinoid system associated with hunger, THCV interacts with these receptors differently and is being studied for its possible appetite-regulating effects. In other words, it may offer a gentle mood and energy lift without the usual snack attacks.
TribeTokes’ THCV-powered Fit & Focused gummies contain zero traditional THC, so you can even take one pre-workout for a subtle energy boost instead of reaching for a sugary energy drink or pricey latte. Each strawberry-flavored gummy is packed with 15 milligrams of THCV, 20 milligrams of CBG (a cannabinoid associated with focus and a balanced mood), and 15 milligrams of CBD to round out the formula. Together, this cannabinoid trifecta supports steady energy, focus, and mood without leaving you feeling jittery, “out of it,” or ready to raid the snack drawer.
Plus, because they’re caffeine-free, you don’t have to worry about the jitters or inevitable crash that can come with another cup of coffee or a standard energy supplement. Whether you take one before a workout or when you need to power through an afternoon slump, the Fit & Focused THCV Gummies are basically the antithesis of your stereotypical cannabis gummy.
Former Speaker of the House Dennis Hastert, whose political legacy unraveled in a hush-money scandal involving his sexual abuse of teenage boys, has died at the age of 84, officials said Monday. Hastert died from natural causes Saturday at his home in Chicago, the Kendall County Coroner told the Associated Press. The longest-serving Republican House speaker in history, he was the highest-ranking elected U.S. official to face jail time. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison on charges tied to his efforts to conceal hush-money payments made to cover up his sexual abuse of teenage boys while working as a high school wrestling coach. Hastert represented Northern Illinois in Congress from 1987 to 2007. During his time as Speaker, he worked closely with President George W. Bush on his policy agenda. Bush said he was “indebted to Denny for his candid advice and strong support.” Zachary Farden, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, said after Hastert pleaded guilty in 2015 to violating banking laws, “Mr. Hastert’s legend and legacy are gone, and in its place are a broken, humiliated man. That is how it should be.”
A passenger plane en route to the U.S. had to turn around and return to its starting point. The United Airlines Boeing 757-224 left Dublin, Ireland, bound for Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday and reached an altitude of 31,000 feet before it declared an emergency. Flight UA316 was approaching the Irish border when it turned around. Irish outlet The Journal reports that the crew told air traffic control they were experiencing a “very strong fuel odor that we are experiencing right now.” The flight crew said they did not think they were leaking fuel before telling air traffic control they would need a long runway because they had to make an overweight landing. They also asked support on the ground for “medical personnel,” because there had been “some reports of strong headaches and burning sensation in the nasal passages.” They added that they had “five flight attendants requesting medical attention and an unknown number of passengers needing it.”
The founders and co-owners of luxury women’s brand Bryn Walker have been found dead outside their Los Angeles home. The bodies of Michelle Min, 63, and her husband Bryan Walker, 61, were found in Oakland Hills on Friday morning, with a firearm recovered at the scene. Oakland police have not ruled out a murder-suicide, but have not determined who may have pulled the trigger. Paul Min, 58, the brother of Michelle, believes that the husband shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself. Paul told the Los Angeles Times he is angry at Bryan, while still in disbelief at the man he says he loved “like a brother.” CBS obtained video surveillance footage in which a gunshot is heard, followed by a man crying and screaming, and a second shot. Paul and Michelle said they discussed institutionalizing Bryan over fears about his mental health. “I have found a note that lists a couple of facilities,” said Min. “I speculate he saw that note or somehow figured out she was going to institutionalize him, but I have no idea.” Michelle and Bryan Walker had been married for more than 30 years.
The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a trained listener, call 988.
Daniil Medvedev was disqualified from his China Open semifinal against Novak Djokovic after angrily swiping a ball into the crowd and striking a spectator in the eye. The world No. 5 was trailing 7-5, 5-3 after losing a point when he struck a ball that rebounded off the back wall. His backhand sent it into the front row, where it hit a spectator in the face. The fan doubled over, clutching his eye, before being helped out of the arena. “I was shocked, to be honest. I hope that person is not badly injured,” Djokovic said. He added that he sympathized with Medvedev, 30, having himself been disqualified from the 2020 U.S. Open after accidentally hitting a line judge with a ball. “I also feel sorry for Daniil. I know exactly how he feels to be disqualified in a big match. I am sure that Daniil did not want to do this intentionally.” The disqualification means Medvedev will lose the ranking points and prize money earned during his Beijing run. The incident adds to a history of emotional outbursts, including a racquet-smashing episode and a confrontation with a photographer at last year’s U.S. Open.
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Food that won’t stick, pans that won’t scratch, and cleanup that won’t take all night? Yes, please. Circulon’s 12-piece cookware set handles the holiday’s most-loved dishes (and hosting hassles) this year—and for many years to come.
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The FBI arrested a California woman on Sunday on suspicion of secretly working as a spy for China to keep tabs on the Taiwanese president’s son and family. Wanying “Heather” Zhang, 34, of Irvine, allegedly traveled with a companion to Seattle in September 2025 to photograph the family’s home, according to the FBI. A neighbor’s security footage showed them taking photos with their phones in a rented black SUV. While the criminal complaint identifies the target only as a relative of a Taiwanese official, an FBI social media post identified the family as that of President Lai Ching-te’s son. Beijing has repeatedly branded Lai a separatist for championing Taiwan’s sovereignty and claims the self-governing island as its territory, despite never having ruled it. Zhang is scheduled to appear in federal court in Los Angeles on Monday.
A 16-year-old hiker who used AI to map out a route up Crown Mountain in Vancouver was left stranded on a cliff on Saturday before North Shore Rescue volunteers hoisted him to safety. The teen set out from Grouse Mountain at around 8 a.m., following an AI-generated route that was supposed to climb the mountain through a gully. Instead, the route led him onto steep, technical rock-climbing terrain, leaving him trapped at the base of a cliff. Rescuers were alerted just before 3:30 p.m., locating the teen by phone before sending two technicians down by helicopter. They lifted him into the aircraft and flew him to the team’s base near Cleveland Dam. The rescue ended shortly before 6:30 p.m. “The boy was very scared. He definitely feared for his life,” search manager Paul Markey told North Shore News. Markey urged hikers not to blindly trust AI for navigation, saying the technology can generate routes that do not reflect real-world terrain. “It put him into a situation which was beyond his abilities, so things could have gone sideways pretty quickly,” he said.