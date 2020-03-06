The Best New Launches from Wayfair, Rhone, Richer Poorer, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Richer Poorer Hi Cut Bralette & Brief: I’ve recently discovered my affinity for high-waisted undies. They’re incredibly comfortable to wear around the house, something I look for in my underwear because I am of the Pants are Optional at Home ilk. Nestled between cotton panels are stylish cutouts of mesh. With the new bralette silhouette, you have a comfy, all-day lingerie set that’s also a little bit sexy.

Rothy’s New Bags: What Rothy’s excels at is their ability to turn water bottles into comfortable, cute footwear. The brand has now gone a step further and put that technology into a new endeavor: handbags. Each piece is made from recycled marine plastic and the bags come in three styles for any occasion.

Wayfair’s Dotted Line Collection: When it comes to home storage and organization, Wayfair has upped the ante. The brand new line of closet storage, bins, accessories, and more are designed to fit into every style and budget. Standouts to me include the Dillon Garment Rack and the Eli 3 Shelf Utility Cart.

Rhone Women’s Capsule Collection: Rhone is mostly known for their technical, everyday menswear but finally, there’s something for the women. The new capsule collection features sweatshirts, leggings, and more for the active woman. It’s a limited release, so if something piques your interest, you should jump on it.

