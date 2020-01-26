The Best Things to Get From Backcountry’s Up to 50% Off Winter Sale
Backcountry’s huge catalog of top-tier outdoor brands is like a playground for outdoor enthusiasts. But this large number of options can be daunting. Since a ton of options are on sale thanks to the up to 50% off Winter Sale happening now, we decided to take a look and tell you what’s worth it. We found the top-rated items that will make your experience of the outdoors even better.
Smartwool PhD Outdoor Medium Crew Sock: When it comes to warm socks, Smartwool makes some of the best. This classic, cushioned sock is made from a merino wool blend, features mesh ventilation zones to keep your feet breathing, and an integrated fit system to make sure they don’t budge all day.
20% off
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Caught In The Midi High Waisted Legging: If you want leggings you can wear all day, these are the ones. The four-way stretch and quick-drying fabric will keep you comfortable no matter if you’re doing downward-facing dog on a mat or hanging in bed. The space-dye-effect gives these leggings a little more style than your everyday black pair.
18% off
Black Diamond Mission Jacket: This hardshell jacket will keep you dry thanks to Gore-Tex and fully-taped seams. The two underarm vents give you the freedom to get active without worrying about breaking too much of a sweat. This is the kind of jacket to keep on hand if you plan on being outside and the sky is getting a little cloudy.
24% off
Prana Brion Short: Soon enough, the weather will be warm enough to wear shorts (at least here in NYC). If you’re already planning your spring wardrobe or you’re blessed to live in a place with nice weather in winter, these shorts should be on your list. They’re made from quick-dry nylon and a DWR finish to repel any moisture so they can go from hikes to poolside with no effort.
51% off