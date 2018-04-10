The Biggest Black Lives Matter Page on Facebook Is Fake

The biggest Black Lives Matter page on Facebook has been exposed as a fake with links to a middle-age white man in Australia. Analysis from CNN showed that the page—simply called Black Lives Matter—had more than double the number of followers than the official campaign page and had been used to solicit $100,000 in donations, some of which supposedly went to the official campaign, though some ended up in Australian bank accounts. CNN linked the page to Ian Mackay, who works for National Union of Workers in Australia. The account has been suspended while the organization investigates the allegations. The page was removed after CNN lodged an inquiry with Facebook, but Patrisse Cullors, a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, told CNN that Black Lives Matter had contacted Facebook about removing it months ago.
