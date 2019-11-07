IS THERE AN ECHO IN HERE?
The Brand New Echo Dot Is the Perfect Stocking Stuff This Year, Especially When It’s on Sale for $30
You really don’t have to go too deep into Amazon to find really great gifts, which helps because that’s a rabbit hole that’s hard to get out of. Right now, there are huge discounts on top-selling products during the Amazon HoliDeals event, including on the Echo Dot. You can get the brand new, 3rd generation of the Echo Dot while it’s down to $30, which is the perfect price for a stocking stuffer. Having an Echo Dot in your home is like having a mini-computer in each room. Control your lights, ask about the weather, or play music through the new and improved speaker. You can even set your thermostat through the Alexa app when you come home from a trip to have the perfect temp indoors. I have two Dots in my home and when I’m in rooms where there isn’t one, I feel like I’m missing something. If you want to get a head start on gift-giving this year, pick up a couple of new Echo Dots and call it a day.
