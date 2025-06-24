The ‘Cloud Curls’ Trend Is a Fresh Way to Beat the Face-Melting Heat

To anyone who spends their summer attempting a 45-minute styling routine each morning, only to find even the best-laid (get it?) plans can be foiled by heat and humidity, there’s a new trend on the horizon that’ll make you forget about slicked-back ponytails or tired, tousled updos. Instead, fall in love with the effortless romance of “cloud curls.”

“Cloud curls,” as reported by Glamour in an interview with hairstylist Tom Smith, is the softest, most ethereal look of the season. According to the pro, this “emotional and romantic” look is part of an ongoing trend among women embracing their hair’s unique qualities and experimenting with different styles. “Think rounded silhouettes, diffused layers, and curls that are shaped with intention,” he told Glamour, adding that we are ”slowly stepping away from hyper-glossy, over-controlled hair and leaning into something gentler.“

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

When asked to weigh in on the trend, Jackson Simmonds, a hairstylist based in New York City, told the Daily Beast that this trend is all about giving off a natural, undone, and bouncy feel, describing the look as a “light and airy” style that gives off a “billowing and bouncy” vibe that isn’t overly defined.

Achieving this look is as easy as it is to spot sweat stains seeping through your t-shirt the moment you step out of the air conditioning—perfect for the hot summer season for curly girlies. “Tug on natural curls to open them up and air them out, flip over and blast roots with texture spray, flip upright and shake, and go—that’s it,” Simmonds says.

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

If you aren’t blessed with the luxurious natural bounce of curls or coils, you don’t need to sit this one out. Simmonds says there are a few options: one can either opt for a heatless alternative, such as an overnight braid, or reach for a heated alternative, like a tong or curling iron. Just don’t forget the heat protectant—your hair will thank you.