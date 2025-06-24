Lifestyle

The ‘Cloud Curls’ Trend Is a Fresh Way to Beat the Face-Melting Heat

BIG BOUNCE

Scorching summer temps might ruin your day, but they don’t have to ruin your hair.

Nealy Simms
Nealy Simms 

Intern

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: Model Alejandra Du Sol backstage ahead of the Ermanno Scervino fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 23, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images)
Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

To anyone who spends their summer attempting a 45-minute styling routine each morning, only to find even the best-laid (get it?) plans can be foiled by heat and humidity, there’s a new trend on the horizon that’ll make you forget about slicked-back ponytails or tired, tousled updos. Instead, fall in love with the effortless romance of “cloud curls.”

“Cloud curls,” as reported by Glamour in an interview with hairstylist Tom Smith, is the softest, most ethereal look of the season. According to the pro, this “emotional and romantic” look is part of an ongoing trend among women embracing their hair’s unique qualities and experimenting with different styles. “Think rounded silhouettes, diffused layers, and curls that are shaped with intention,” he told Glamour, adding that we are ”slowly stepping away from hyper-glossy, over-controlled hair and leaning into something gentler.“

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 06: Cindy Bruna wears gold long pendant earrings, a white gray with small black striped print pattern shoulder-off / large belted / long sleeves corset jacket from Jean-Paul Gaultier, matching white gray with small black striped print pattern wide legs suit pants, outside Jean-Paul Gaultier, during Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023, on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

When asked to weigh in on the trend, Jackson Simmonds, a hairstylist based in New York City, told the Daily Beast that this trend is all about giving off a natural, undone, and bouncy feel, describing the look as a “light and airy” style that gives off a “billowing and bouncy” vibe that isn’t overly defined.

Achieving this look is as easy as it is to spot sweat stains seeping through your t-shirt the moment you step out of the air conditioning—perfect for the hot summer season for curly girlies. “Tug on natural curls to open them up and air them out, flip over and blast roots with texture spray, flip upright and shake, and go—that’s it,” Simmonds says.

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 04: Lena Mahfouf is seen wearing pearl necklace, and a green dress outside the Vivienne Westwood show during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024 on March 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images)
Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

If you aren’t blessed with the luxurious natural bounce of curls or coils, you don’t need to sit this one out. Simmonds says there are a few options: one can either opt for a heatless alternative, such as an overnight braid, or reach for a heated alternative, like a tong or curling iron. Just don’t forget the heat protectant—your hair will thank you.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Alanna Arrington and models are seen backstage for Fila fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on September 22, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images)
Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images
Nealy Simms

Nealy Simms

Intern

nealy.simms@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now