    College Financial Aid Is About to ‘Dramatically’ Change

    SCHOOLED

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    The top of the cap of a graduating student is pictured during their graduation ceremony at UC San Diego in San Diego, California.

    Mike Blake/Reuters

    The years-old rule that gave families with two or more kids more federal financial aid is coming to an end, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. Department of Education changes to federal financial aid calculations for the 2024-25 school year will examine family members individually, rather than as a whole family unit, as it’s done currently. In practice, this means more students may be eligible for federal aid, but families will no longer get a more federal financial aid for having multiple children in college. The new rule will “dramatically” change the way students get financial aid, according to Brookings Institution nonresident fellow Phillip Levine. “The majority of students are going to be eligible for a different amount of financial aid next year than they were last year,” Levine told the Journal.

