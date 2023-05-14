The Daily Beast Snags Top Honor at 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards

CHEAT SHEET
    The Daily Beast took home a prize at the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday, with freelancer Nico Lang recognized for their look at trans rights in Alabama. Lang’s March 2022 article, titled “Alabama Is Trying to Raise the Legal Driving Age for Trans People to 19,” won the award for Outstanding Online Journalism Article. Lang, an award-winning journalist and a contributing editor to Xtra magazine, is the co-editor of the bestselling BOYS anthology series, and author of The Young People Who Traverse Dimensions.