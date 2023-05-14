The Daily Beast Snags Top Honor at 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards

CHEAT SHEETTOP 10 RIGHT NOW1The Daily Beast Snags Top Honor at 34th Annual GLAAD Media AwardsWIN!Updated May. 14, 2023 12:58AM ET / Published May. 14, 2023 12:42AM ET Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for GLAADThe Daily Beast took home a prize at the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday, with freelancer Nico Lang recognized for their look at trans rights in Alabama. Lang’s March 2022 article, titled “Alabama Is Trying to Raise the Legal Driving Age for Trans People to 19,” won the award for Outstanding Online Journalism Article. Lang, an award-winning journalist and a contributing editor to Xtra magazine, is the co-editor of the bestselling BOYS anthology series, and author of The Young People Who Traverse Dimensions.