The Daily Beast's Best Longreads, September 13-20

Why the Best War Reporter in a Generation Had to Suddenly Quit

Mark Warren - Esquire

C.J. Chivers was considered one of the best war reporters in the world over the past 14 years. Then he walked away

On the Warpath with CrossFit’s Greg Glassman

Nellie Bowles - Maxim

Crossfit is still the biggest craze in fitness not named Soul Cycle. Meet its founder.

The Frustrating Life of the McDonald’s Franchise

Bryan Gruley & Leslie Patton - Bloomberg

There are a total of 5,000 McDonald’s franchises around the world, and run roughly 82 percent of the 36,000 outlets for the restaurant. And they are not happy.

How Playing the Long Game Made Elizabeth Holmes a Billionaire

Kimberly Weisul - Inc.

Not only is Elizabeth Holmes a billionaire at 31, but she did it in an industry many consider to be tough for women.

The Sphinx Next Door

John Lahr - New Yorker

Julianne Moore has played some of the more iconic, and weird, characters in recent film history. In real life, she couldn’t be any further from ordinary.