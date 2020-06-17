CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Wildfires Force More Than 1,000 Arizona Residents to Evacuate
GET OUT
Read it at The New York Times
Spreading wildfires in Arizona forced hundreds of residents to evacuate Tuesday. The Bush Fire, burning northeast of Phoenix, has overtaken 64,000 acres with zero percent containment as of Tuesday evening, according to the local Forest Service. Dry summer heat and high winds have helped it grow and stymied firefighters’ efforts to stop it, and 1,600 residents have been ordered to evacuate. The fire began Saturday when a burning car careened into grass near the side of Highway 87, which was closed at the time. Other fires are raging throughout the state—the Magnum Fire has consumed 60,000 acres, the Bighorn Fire 15,000—and roughly 150 people have been ordered to evacuate.