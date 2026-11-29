THE ODDS ARE IN ‘The Hunger Games’ Dominates Thanksgiving Box Office The Haymitch Abernathy origin story continued its box-office reign, while Focker In-Law settled for a distant second. Mike Coppola/Mike Coppola/, Getty Images # 2

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping maintained its No. 1 spot at the domestic box office over Thanksgiving weekend. The Lionsgate film earned $56.8 million over the weekend, bringing its worldwide total to $419.2 million since its November 20 release. “It’s a congested corridor, there’s no doubt about it. But this movie is taking on a life of its own,” Kevin Grayson, the head of domestic distribution for Lionsgate, told the Associated Press. “We saw a lot of repeat business.” The film’s five-day Thanksgiving haul, including Wednesday and Thursday, was estimated at $83.5 million. Universal’s Focker In-Law, the latest addition to the Meet the Parents franchise, took second place with $26.4 million over the weekend and $39.5 million over five days. The film reunites Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro and adds Ariana Grande to the franchise. Disney’s Hexed landed in third place with $20 million over the weekend and $32 million over five days. The animated film, featuring the voices of Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones, had a reported production budget of $200 million. Thanksgiving was softer at the box office than last year, with receipts down more than 23 percent. Still, the domestic box office is up 18.7 percent year over year and is expected to surpass $9.2 billion this weekend.

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