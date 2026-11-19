HUNT IS OVER ‘Pitch Perfect’ Star, 40, Engaged to Boyfriend, 32 Earlier this month, the actress said she was grateful for her 2022 divorce. Presley Ann/Presley Ann, Getty Images # 1

Brittany Snow, 40, revealed Thursday that she is engaged to photographer and creative director Hunter Moreno, 32. The Pitch Perfect star said they started dating during the first season of The Hunting Wives, which filmed in 2024. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Snow shared the news publicly for the first time. “You know what? For the first time, I’m gonna tell you, I’m gonna tell you. Yes, we’re engaged, yeah,” Snow said. “I haven’t said it before. It’s okay. It’s not that big of a secret. I mean, like, who cares?” Snow was previously married to Selling the OC star Tyler Stanaland, 37. The former couple married in March 2020 but split two years later. “I am so grateful that I went through that because the person that I am and the partner I’m with now, it’s just so different,” Snow said on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard earlier this month. “I can’t believe I’m grateful for my divorce.”

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