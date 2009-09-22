The Latimer-McGurn Emails

From: McGurn, William J. Sent: Tuesday, November 20, 2007 7:39 AM To: Thiessen, Marc A.; Latimer, Matthew N.; Michel, Christopher, G. Subject: Turkey remarks

Chief made a point at Senior Staff how much he enjoyed today’s Turkey Pardoning remarks. I noted it is another Latimer special. And Sully chimed in with praise for the adoption remarks…So take a bow, Matt.

From: Latimer, Matthew N. To: McGurn, William J. Sent: Tue Nov 20 08:01:54 2007 Subject: RE: Turkey remarks

Bill, Thanks for the typically generous comments. They reveal, once again, your great kindness and thoughtfulness. And for someone like me—who sometimes wonders what on earth he thinks he is doing here—your encouragement means a lot.

From: McGurn, William J. Sent: Tuesday November 20, 2007 8:10 AM To: Latimer, Matthew N. Subject: Re: Turkey Remarks

Hey, you don’t realize one thing: you’re a star! And that makes *me* look like a freakin genius…

