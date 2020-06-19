The North Face to Halt Facebook Ads, Join #StopHateForProfit Campaign
The North Face announced Friday that it would pull all advertisements from Facebook in support of the #StopHateForProfit campaign. “We’re out,” the outdoor apparel company tweeted. The announcement comes as several civil rights groups have called for large advertisers to stop using Facebook, claiming the social media site promotes white supremacy and allows posts that incite violence. The groups—which include the Anti-Defamation League, the NAACP, and Common Sense—said they want Facebook to “stop generating ad revenue from hateful content, provide more support to people who are targets of racism and hate, and to increase safety for private groups on the platform.” NAACP CEO Derrick Johnson has called Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg “complacent in the spread of misinformation” in his calls for large companies to stop advertising on Facebook.