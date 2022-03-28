The Oscars’ Clumsy Attempt to Acknowledge the Ukraine Crisis

There was no appearance from President Volodymyr Zelensky despite Amy Schumer’s tone-deaf suggestion last week—and Sean Penn’s even sillier threat to “smelt” his Oscars in public—but the Oscars did recognize the ongoing war/humanitarian crisis in Ukraine with a moment of silence during Sunday night’s broadcast.

Following Reba McEntire’s performance of “Somehow You Do” from the film Four Good Days, a message of support appeared on screen. “We’d like to have a moment of silence to show our support for the people of Ukraine currently facing invasion, conflict and prejudice within their own borders,” read the text, which was broadcast both for viewers at home and in the Dolby Theatre where the ceremony is being held.

The next slides included a call to action. “While film is an important avenue for us to express our humanity in times of conflict, the reality is millions of families in Ukraine need food, medical care, clean water and emergency services,” the message continued. “Resources are scarce and we—collectively as a global community—can do more. We ask you to support Ukraine in any way you are able. #StandWithUkraine.”

The moment of silence occurred after Ukrainian American actress and Four Good Days star Mila Kunis introduced McEntire’s performance by alluding to the devastating invasion, saying, “Recent global events have left many of us feeling gutted, yet when you witness the strength and dignity of those facing such devastation, it’s impossible to not be moved by their resilience.” Kunis has been outspoken in her support of Ukraine and, together with husband Ashton Kutcher, raised $30 million in refugee aid.

The message was followed by an ad from Crypto.com pledging to match donations to the cause. In the ad, a list of different resources needed by the Ukrainian people flashed on a plain black screen, including bread, blankets, medicine, bandages, batteries, and… hope.