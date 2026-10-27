HOT DOC Emmy Winning Star Named Sexiest Man Alive The actor suspected the choice had been a prank. David Jon/Getty Images for HBO Max

People magazine has named The Pitt star Noah Wyle its Sexiest Man Alive for 2026. The 55-year-old actor initially assumed the announcement was a joke, and his wife, Sara, 46, had to persuade him to take the award seriously. “I thought that sounded like a prank—just not in a million years did I think that this would be an honor bestowed on me,” he told the magazine. Wyle, who plays Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch in the hit HBO Max series, has enjoyed a career resurgence after becoming a household name playing Dr. John Carter on the program’s spiritual predecessor, ER. Wyle joins his former ER co-star George Clooney as being named Sexiest Man Alive, although Clooney has won the title twice—first in 1997 while on ER and again in 2006. Wyle’s latest role has also earned him two consecutive Emmys for best actor. The Pitt is set to return for a third season in January. Wyle, a father of three, discussed family life with People, saying he regularly prepares breakfast, exercises, and takes his dogs out. He recalled being approached by a woman at a restaurant who showed him stitches from a recent operation and asked for medical advice, seemingly mistaking his television experience for medical expertise.

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