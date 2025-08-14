What to Know About the Trendy Lymphatic Drainage Massages Celebrities Are Obsessed With

Gua sha, dry brushing, and even cupping have all been hailed as ways to get your lymph moving—but the heavyweight champion lately is the lymphatic drainage massage. While the aforementioned techniques go back hundreds or even thousands of years, the concept of heading to a massage therapist, facialist, or doctor to give your lymphatic system a rubdown is much newer.

Lately, we’ve seen a rise in celebrities attributing their smooth, glowing, and noticeably tighter complexions, and overall improved well-being, to this treatment, including Jennifer Aniston, Lizzo, and Hailey Bieber.

What does this procedure entail, though? According to Jacob D. Steiger, a double board-certified plastic surgeon in Boca Raton, Florida, lymphatic drainage massages are gentle stimulations to the lymphatic system to get rid of swelling and inflammation throughout the body. The lymphatic system is the direct target of this massage, and because it’s naturally passive—relying on gravity and movement—it depends on humans to act as its “artificial pumps” to keep things moving, says Dr. Steiger. This movement is imperative to our body’s function.

“The lymphatic system is the garbage disposal of our bodies,” Dr. Steiger told The Daily Beast. Therefore, to prevent the system from being overwhelmed with toxins and waste, lymphatic drainage massages help mitigate buildup, congestion, and sluggish circulation.

These massages are often ways to promote quicker healing after medical and cosmetic procedures. Dr. Steiger, who specializes in facelift surgeries, says lymphatic drainage massages are conducted “every single day” in his office for patients after their operations. Naturally, “a lot of people want their healing to go faster,” Dr. Steiger said.

Lymphatic drainage massages typically span from 20 to 30 minutes, in the type of practice Dr. Steiger conducts. Alexis Benitez, a massage therapist in New Jersey specializing in full-body lymphatic drainage, told The Daily Beast that a typical session runs about 50 minutes.

The key to lymphatic drainage massages is the pressure that is applied to the body. While it is completely possible for the average Joe to conduct these massages themselves, Dr. Steiger emphasizes the need for technique and proper education around lymphatic drainage massages. “It should feel like you’re being gently stroked,” Dr. Steiger says, offering a sensory benchmark for the technique.

The explanation comes down to the body’s internal hydraulics. The lymphatic system operates at a remarkably low pressure—around 10 millimeters of mercury. To put that in perspective, that’s roughly 90 percent lower than the peak pressure in the arteries, which can reach about 120 millimeters of mercury during a heartbeat.

“So, any kind of rough touch that you do,” Dr. Steiger explained, “will collapse the lymphatic vessels, not allowing them to drain.” The lower the pressure, the less force needed to drive circulation, which is why terms like “passive” are associated with this system in particular. Essentially, you should aim to feel like a golden retriever receiving adoring pets and taps when receiving this massage.

The techniques applied are important to know as well. Benitez walked The Daily Beast through her process, which also centers on sculpting techniques. “I start by activating the main lymph glands around the ankles,” she says before going upwards towards the knees, and parts near the private areas. “The most important part is the stomach,” Benitez explained. “That is where the main lymphatic glands are found and where digestion takes place.”

Following the gut area, Benitez makes her way to the armpit and clavicle, and includes the face if patients permit that service. Benitez notes that it’s important to remember that “we’re moving the fluid up,” to the lymph nodes by the groin, for the person to pee out later.

These massages don’t merely address one concern—you’re tackling several at once. Benitez explains that lymphatic drainage can help smooth the appearance of cellulite and reduce varicose veins, both of which often stem from stagnant lymph fluid and accumulated fat in the surrounding tissue.

Clients often notice results after just one session, says Benitez, which is why she recommends lymphatic drainage massages for new mothers—especially those recovering from C-sections—as the treatment helps drain fluid retained during childbirth. It’s also safe for people who are actively pregnant, offering relief from the common swelling in feet and ankles throughout pregnancy. However, the massage is not advised for individuals with cancer, active infections, or those too soon after surgery, to prevent the risk of spreading illness and avoid complications from over-manipulation.