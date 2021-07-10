The Secret Service Has No Plan for Protecting the President’s Pets in Case of Emergency

Read it at Gizmodo
The Secret Service has no written plan for saving Major Biden or any of the president’s pets in case of an emergency. Responding to a FOIA filed by Gizmodo in late June, the agency wrote that “no records were located” in response to the outlet’s request for “records sufficient to show the policies and procedures related to securing presidential pets along with the president and the president’s family in the event of an attack or other emergency that necessitates the president and the president’s family being moved to a bunker or remaining in flight on Air Force One.”