‘Sopranos’ Star, 54, Detained by Customs Over Brass Knuckles

Drea de Matteo was detained by airport customs in Paris after officials found brass knuckles in her luggage. The 54-year-old actress, best known for playing Adriana La Cerva on The Sopranos, was headed to walk the runway at an OnlyFans event during London Fashion Week. “I got detained in customs. They brought me up to a nice little jail cell area,” she told Page Six. “But if you were to get semi-arrested or detained anywhere in the world, I’d have to say that Paris is the place to do it because they were lovely. They were actually very apologetic because they felt like it was ridiculous. They had to do it. It’s the law. But they didn’t catch any of the knives in the bags, which was even more f---ing insane.” De Matteo also told Page Six about the financial freedom OnlyFans has given her, saying, “Fashion designers are real free thinkers, independent artists, always bending the rules. OnlyFans speaks to that. It’s the ultimate freedom.”
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