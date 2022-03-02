The Ultimate Spring-Summer ’22 Music Festival Guide

Music festival season is upon us. Torn about which one to hit up? We’ve got you covered.

Remember music festivals? That feeling of dancing like a wildflower in the summer breeze to a plethora of musical acts big and small? Many of us have sorely missed live music during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now that festival season is upon us—and we’ve received our booster shots to help protect ourselves and others from the worst of the deadly virus—are left weighing which one we’d like to attend.

There are so many to choose from. Is EDM your thing? Well, later this month, a murderers’ row of DJs will light up Miami’s Ultra Music Festival. Looking for something more chill? New Orleans Jazz Fest boasts not only a collection of jazz maestros, but also OGs like Stevie Nicks, The Who, and Willie Nelson. Are you a clout-chaser into flower crowns, crop tops, and TikTok? Coachella’s got all that plus the feuding Ye and Billie Eilish, and the sultry tunes of Harry Styles.

    Now, it’s important to proceed with caution. Despite a number of states opting to lift COVID restrictions in recent weeks, we are still in the midst of the pandemic, with nearly 2,000 Americans dying from the virus on March 1. And several of these fests, including Coachella and Stagecoach, will not be requiring proof of vaccination, a negative test, or masking. Even though these festivals are outdoors, they can become heavily congested, so masking, social distancing, and of course being triple-vaccinated are recommended.

    Without further ado, here are the most anticipated music festivals this spring/summer.

    Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival

    Date: March 3-6

    Location: Okeechobee, Florida

    Performers: Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, Rezz, Porter Robinson

    Price: GA for $349, VIP for $849

    Ticket Info: Here

    Jazz in the Gardens

    Date: March 12-13

    Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

    Performers: Mary J. Blige, The Roots, H.E.R., The Isley Brothers, Rick Ross

    Price: GA for $129, VIP for $299

    Ticket Info: Here

    SXSW

    Date: March 14-20

    Location: Austin, Texas

    Performers: Too many to list

    Price: $1395

    Ticket Info: Here

    Smokin’ Grooves

    Date: March 19

    Location: Los Angeles, California

    Performers: Erykah Badu, Nas, The Roots, Jhene Aiko, Miguel, Thundercat

    Price: GA for $214.99, VIP for $424.99

    Ticket Info: Here

    Treefort Music Fest

    Date: March 23-27

    Location: Boise, Idaho

    Performers: Kim Gordon, Snail Mail, Osees, Built to Spill, Guided by Voices

    Price: GA for $270, VIP for $420

    Ticket Info: Here

    Ultra Music Festival

    Date: March 25-27

    Location: Miami, Florida

    Performers: Afrojack, Alesso, Alison Wonderland, David Guetta

    Price: GA for $399.95, VIP for $1499.95

    Ticket Info: Here

    BUKU Music + Art Project

    Date: March 25-27

    Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

    Performers: Tame Impala, Tyler, The Creator, Alison Wonderland, Baby Keem, $uicideboy$

    Price: GA for $249, VIP for $449.50

    Ticket Info: Here

    Coachella

    Date: April 15-17 & 22-24

    Location: Indio, California

    Performers: Ye, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Doja Cat, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion

    Price: GA for $549, VIP for $1,119

    Ticket Info: Here

    High Water

    Date: April 23-24

    Location: Charleston, South Carolina

    Performers: Jack White, My Morning Jacket, Modest Mouse, Mavis Staples

    Price: GA for $200, VIP for $600

    Ticket Info: Here

    SunFest

    Date: April 28 – May 1

    Location: West Palm Beach, Florida

    Performers: Lil Wayne, Sam Hunt, Counting Crows, Goo Goo Dolls, Slightly Stoopid

    Price: GA for $90, VIP for $300

    Ticket Info: Here

    Shaky Knees

    Date: April 29 – May 1

    Location: Atlanta, Georgia

    Performers: Green Day, Nine Inch Nails, My Morning Jacket, Chvrches, Khruangbin

    Price: GA for $220, VIP for $800

    Ticket Info: Here

    New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

    Date: April 29 – May 8

    Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

    Performers: Stevie Nicks, The Who, Willie Nelson, Jimmy Buffett, Lionel Richie, Erykah Badu

    Price: GA for $260, VIP for $1700

    Ticket Info: Here

    Stagecoach

    Date: April 29 – May 1

    Location: Indio, California

    Performers: Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris

    Price: GA for $379, VIP for $1,299

    Ticket Info: Here

    Beale Street Music Festival

    Date: April 29 – May 1

    Location: Memphis, Tennessee

    Performers: Foo Fighters, Weezer, Lil Wayne, The Smashing Pumpkins, Three 6 Mafia

    Price: GA for $175, VIP for $809

    Ticket Info: Here

    BeachLife Festival

    Date: May 13-15

    Location: Redondo Beach, California

    Performers: Steve Miller Band, Weezer, The Smashing Pumpkins, Sheryl Crow, 311

    Price: GA for $419, VIP for $899

    Ticket Info: Here

    Lovers & Friends

    Date: May 14-15

    Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

    Performers: Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, TLC, Ciara, Nelly, Lil Jon, Ja Rule, Ashanti

    Price: GA for $195, VIP for $400

    Ticket Info: Here

    Hangout Fest

    Date: May 20-22

    Location: Gulf Shores, Alabama

    Performers: Tame Impala, Halsey, Post Malone, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, Jack Harlow

    Price: GA for $339, VIP for $1,219

    Ticket Info: Here

    Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival

    Date: May 27-29

    Location: North Adams, Massachusetts

    Performers: Wilco, Japanese Breakfast, Sylvan Esso, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Nick Offerman

    Price: GA for $249, VIP for $424

    Ticket Info: Here

    Boston Calling Music Festival

    Date: May 27-29

    Location: Boston, Massachusetts

    Performers: Foo Fighters, The Strokes, Metallica, Weezer, Haim, Rüfüs Du Sol

    Price: GA for $369.99, VIP for $999.99

    Ticket Info: Here

    Forecastle Festival

    Date: May 27-29

    Location: Louisville, Kentucky

    Performers: Tame Impala, Tyler, The Creator, Jack Harlow, Porter Robinson, Rüfüs Du Sol

    Price: GA for $225, VIP for $650

    Ticket Info: Here

    Sueños

    Date: May 28-29

    Location: Chicago, Illinois

    Performers: Ozuna, J Balvin, Myke Towers, Wisin & Yandel

    Price: GA for $275, VIP for $600

    Ticket Info: Here

    WonderRoad

    Date: June 11-12

    Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

    Performers: Vampire Weekend, Bastille, Lord Huron, Chvrches, Milky Chance

    Price: GA for $179.50, VIP for $475

    Ticket Info: Here

    Bonnaroo

    Date: June 16-19

    Location: Manchester, Tennessee

    Performers: Stevie Nicks, J. Cole, Tool, The Chicks, Gryffin, Flume, Machine Gun Kelly

    Price: GA for $350, VIP for $1,250

    Ticket Info: Here

    Country Fest

    Date: June 23-25

    Location: Cadott, Wisconsin

    Performers: Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Lee Brice, Chase Rice

    Price: GA for $139, VIP for $525

    Ticket Info: Here

    Electric Forest Festival

    Date: June 23-26

    Location: Rothbury, Michigan

    Performers: Disclosure, Porter Robinson, The Disco Biscuits, Griz, Big Gigantic, Louis the Child

    Price: GA for $749, VIP for $1,229

    Ticket Info: Here

    Essence Festival

    Date: June 30 – July 3

    Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

    Performers: TBD

    Price: TBD

    Ticket Info: Here

    Inkcarceration Festival

    Date: July 15-17

    Location: Mansfield, Ohio

    Performers: Korn, Evanescence, Disturbed, Papa Roach, Breaking Benjamin, Lamb of God

    Price: GA for $204.99, VIP for $464.99

    Ticket Info: Here

    Rolling Loud

    Date: July 22-24

    Location: Miami, Florida

    Performers: Ye, Future, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane

    Price: GA for $329, VIP for $899

    Ticket Info: Here

    HARD Summer Music Festival

    Date: July 29-31

    Location: San Bernardino, California

    Performers: TBD

    Price: TBD

    Ticket Info: Here

    TidalWave Festival

    Date: August 12-14

    Location: Atlantic City, New Jersey

    Performers: Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice, Mitchell Tenpenny

    Price: GA for $249, VIP for $499

    Ticket Info: Here

    Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival

    Date: August 26-28

    Location: Columbus, Ohio

    Performers: Lorde, Duran Duran, The Lumineers, Young the Giant

    Price: GA for $259, VIP for $595

    Ticket Info: Here