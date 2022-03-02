The Ultimate Spring-Summer ’22 Music Festival Guide
Music festival season is upon us. Torn about which one to hit up? We’ve got you covered.
Remember music festivals? That feeling of dancing like a wildflower in the summer breeze to a plethora of musical acts big and small? Many of us have sorely missed live music during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now that festival season is upon us—and we’ve received our booster shots to help protect ourselves and others from the worst of the deadly virus—are left weighing which one we’d like to attend.
There are so many to choose from. Is EDM your thing? Well, later this month, a murderers’ row of DJs will light up Miami’s Ultra Music Festival. Looking for something more chill? New Orleans Jazz Fest boasts not only a collection of jazz maestros, but also OGs like Stevie Nicks, The Who, and Willie Nelson. Are you a clout-chaser into flower crowns, crop tops, and TikTok? Coachella’s got all that plus the feuding Ye and Billie Eilish, and the sultry tunes of Harry Styles.
Now, it’s important to proceed with caution. Despite a number of states opting to lift COVID restrictions in recent weeks, we are still in the midst of the pandemic, with nearly 2,000 Americans dying from the virus on March 1. And several of these fests, including Coachella and Stagecoach, will not be requiring proof of vaccination, a negative test, or masking. Even though these festivals are outdoors, they can become heavily congested, so masking, social distancing, and of course being triple-vaccinated are recommended.
Without further ado, here are the most anticipated music festivals this spring/summer.
Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival
Date: March 3-6
Location: Okeechobee, Florida
Performers: Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, Rezz, Porter Robinson
Price: GA for $349, VIP for $849
Jazz in the Gardens
Date: March 12-13
Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
Performers: Mary J. Blige, The Roots, H.E.R., The Isley Brothers, Rick Ross
Price: GA for $129, VIP for $299
SXSW
Date: March 14-20
Location: Austin, Texas
Performers: Too many to list
Price: $1395
Smokin’ Grooves
Date: March 19
Location: Los Angeles, California
Performers: Erykah Badu, Nas, The Roots, Jhene Aiko, Miguel, Thundercat
Price: GA for $214.99, VIP for $424.99
Treefort Music Fest
Date: March 23-27
Location: Boise, Idaho
Performers: Kim Gordon, Snail Mail, Osees, Built to Spill, Guided by Voices
Price: GA for $270, VIP for $420
Ultra Music Festival
Date: March 25-27
Location: Miami, Florida
Performers: Afrojack, Alesso, Alison Wonderland, David Guetta
Price: GA for $399.95, VIP for $1499.95
BUKU Music + Art Project
Date: March 25-27
Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
Performers: Tame Impala, Tyler, The Creator, Alison Wonderland, Baby Keem, $uicideboy$
Price: GA for $249, VIP for $449.50
Coachella
Date: April 15-17 & 22-24
Location: Indio, California
Performers: Ye, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Doja Cat, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion
Price: GA for $549, VIP for $1,119
High Water
Date: April 23-24
Location: Charleston, South Carolina
Performers: Jack White, My Morning Jacket, Modest Mouse, Mavis Staples
Price: GA for $200, VIP for $600
SunFest
Date: April 28 – May 1
Location: West Palm Beach, Florida
Performers: Lil Wayne, Sam Hunt, Counting Crows, Goo Goo Dolls, Slightly Stoopid
Price: GA for $90, VIP for $300
Shaky Knees
Date: April 29 – May 1
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Performers: Green Day, Nine Inch Nails, My Morning Jacket, Chvrches, Khruangbin
Price: GA for $220, VIP for $800
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Date: April 29 – May 8
Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
Performers: Stevie Nicks, The Who, Willie Nelson, Jimmy Buffett, Lionel Richie, Erykah Badu
Price: GA for $260, VIP for $1700
Stagecoach
Date: April 29 – May 1
Location: Indio, California
Performers: Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris
Price: GA for $379, VIP for $1,299
Beale Street Music Festival
Date: April 29 – May 1
Location: Memphis, Tennessee
Performers: Foo Fighters, Weezer, Lil Wayne, The Smashing Pumpkins, Three 6 Mafia
Price: GA for $175, VIP for $809
BeachLife Festival
Date: May 13-15
Location: Redondo Beach, California
Performers: Steve Miller Band, Weezer, The Smashing Pumpkins, Sheryl Crow, 311
Price: GA for $419, VIP for $899
Lovers & Friends
Date: May 14-15
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Performers: Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, TLC, Ciara, Nelly, Lil Jon, Ja Rule, Ashanti
Price: GA for $195, VIP for $400
Hangout Fest
Date: May 20-22
Location: Gulf Shores, Alabama
Performers: Tame Impala, Halsey, Post Malone, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, Jack Harlow
Price: GA for $339, VIP for $1,219
Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival
Date: May 27-29
Location: North Adams, Massachusetts
Performers: Wilco, Japanese Breakfast, Sylvan Esso, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Nick Offerman
Price: GA for $249, VIP for $424
Boston Calling Music Festival
Date: May 27-29
Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Performers: Foo Fighters, The Strokes, Metallica, Weezer, Haim, Rüfüs Du Sol
Price: GA for $369.99, VIP for $999.99
Forecastle Festival
Date: May 27-29
Location: Louisville, Kentucky
Performers: Tame Impala, Tyler, The Creator, Jack Harlow, Porter Robinson, Rüfüs Du Sol
Price: GA for $225, VIP for $650
Sueños
Date: May 28-29
Location: Chicago, Illinois
Performers: Ozuna, J Balvin, Myke Towers, Wisin & Yandel
Price: GA for $275, VIP for $600
WonderRoad
Date: June 11-12
Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Performers: Vampire Weekend, Bastille, Lord Huron, Chvrches, Milky Chance
Price: GA for $179.50, VIP for $475
Bonnaroo
Date: June 16-19
Location: Manchester, Tennessee
Performers: Stevie Nicks, J. Cole, Tool, The Chicks, Gryffin, Flume, Machine Gun Kelly
Price: GA for $350, VIP for $1,250
Country Fest
Date: June 23-25
Location: Cadott, Wisconsin
Performers: Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Lee Brice, Chase Rice
Price: GA for $139, VIP for $525
Electric Forest Festival
Date: June 23-26
Location: Rothbury, Michigan
Performers: Disclosure, Porter Robinson, The Disco Biscuits, Griz, Big Gigantic, Louis the Child
Price: GA for $749, VIP for $1,229
Essence Festival
Date: June 30 – July 3
Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
Performers: TBD
Price: TBD
Inkcarceration Festival
Date: July 15-17
Location: Mansfield, Ohio
Performers: Korn, Evanescence, Disturbed, Papa Roach, Breaking Benjamin, Lamb of God
Price: GA for $204.99, VIP for $464.99
Rolling Loud
Date: July 22-24
Location: Miami, Florida
Performers: Ye, Future, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane
Price: GA for $329, VIP for $899
HARD Summer Music Festival
Date: July 29-31
Location: San Bernardino, California
Performers: TBD
Price: TBD
TidalWave Festival
Date: August 12-14
Location: Atlantic City, New Jersey
Performers: Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice, Mitchell Tenpenny
Price: GA for $249, VIP for $499
Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival
Date: August 26-28
Location: Columbus, Ohio
Performers: Lorde, Duran Duran, The Lumineers, Young the Giant
Price: GA for $259, VIP for $595
