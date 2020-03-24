‘The Walking Dead’ Finale Postponed Due to Coronavirus
Sorry, Walking Dead fans: The show’s Season 10 finale will not be airing next week as planned—thanks, you guessed it, to the novel coronavirus.
In a statement provided to The Daily Beast, AMC wrote, “Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on Sunday, April 5. The planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year.”
On Sunday, Danai Gurira left the series after a years-long run as a fan favorite. This week’s upcoming installment, “The Tower,” comes with the following summary: “The communities prepare for the final battle of the Whisperer War; meanwhile, Eugene’s group encounters Princess.” The Walking Dead is just one of many, many series to cease production.