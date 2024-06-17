The Washington Post Drops Another Bombshell Scoop About Itself
OH BOY...
The Washington Post has published another potentially embarrassing story about one of its incoming leaders. This time, the newspaper detailed alleged ties between Robert Winnett—the man set to become the top editor of the Post later this year—and John Ford, a self-described “common thief” who claims to have used illegal methods to get hold of secret information for Britain’s Sunday Times. The investigation from the Post cites chapters from Ford’s unpublished book and other materials in reporting an “apparent overlap” between some of Winnett’s stories at the Sunday Times and the individuals or entities Ford claims to have been commissioned to target. The Post also reported that Ford claimed in his draft chapters that Winnett had put him in touch with a lawyer when Ford was arrested for allegedly attempting to steal the manuscript of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair’s then-upcoming memoir in 2010. Will Lewis, the new Post CEO and publisher who appointed Winnett (and whose own journalistic record has recently come under scrutiny)—declined to comment in response to his own reporters’ questions.