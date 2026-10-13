RANDY ANDY’S BACK The Wild Truth About Ex-Prince Andrew’s New Lover The disgraced former prince’s new girlfriend shot her shot by unconventional means.

Disgraced former prince, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has a new lady friend whom he met in a peculiar way, The Royalist’s Tom Sykes has revealed.

Sykes told royal expert Paula Froelich on the latest episode of The Royalist podcast that Mountbatten-Windsor’s mysterious new girlfriend courted him in a bizarre fashion.

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Froelich first revealed on her Substack last month that Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, has a new girlfriend in Norfolk, writing that “Randy Andy is getting some hanky panky.”

But Sykes told his longtime friend and former Page Six colleague that a source gave him the inside scoop on how the two coupled up.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the Easter service at St George's Chapel on April 20, 2025 in Windsor, England. Samir Hussein/WireImage

“Apparently, according to my source, she rang him up out of the blue and said, ‘You’re on your own, and so am I. How about we hang out together?’ And he bought it,” he explained.

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Froelich asked whether it was a video call, but Sykes theorized that it was likely a phone call, as “it’s probably landlines in that part of Norfolk.”

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“She had his number because they’re all mates through the hunting scene and through the posh scene,” he continued.

Melania Trump, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Gwendolyn Beck, and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at Mar-a-Lago in 2000—the DOJ releases show that the former prince remained in touch with Epstein after he claimed to have ended their relationship. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of all his royal titles and ordered to move out of the Royal Lodge estate last year by his brother, King Charles III, due to his scandalous association with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The former Duke of York subsequently moved into the Marsh Farm property on the king’s private Sandringham Estate in Norfolk earlier this year.

Mountbatten-Windsor moved into the newly renovated Marsh Farm estate in April. Chris Radburn/REUTERS

Froelich noted that people were skeptical at first when she broke the story last month.

“Are things that desperate out in Norfolk that some chick’s just gonna be like, ‘You know who’s hot? That doughy guy with the horrific teeth and receding hairline, creepy hands, who just did an amazing photoshoot looking straight up his nose after his arrest,’” she joked. “What is going on with women in Norfolk?”

Andrew is seen after his arrest earlier this year. Phil Noble/Reuters

She continued, “I mean, if your idea of getting some excitement/action is, ‘Hey, remember that guy who used to be called Prince Andrew and is now Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor? Hey, do you have his number? I think he and I could mesh.’”

“I would rather—well, I think the ‘I would rather’ list is very long for me on that one—but I would rather, you know, among other things, stay home and pluck my legs for the rest of my life,” Froelich said. “But that’s okay, Tom. You know, some people have different tastes. And I don’t mean to disparage—loneliness is a curse. But dang. Jaw dropped.”

Join veteran royal correspondent Tom Sykes in the throne room to find out how the secret world of the palace really operates—every bit of royal tea you could need. New Royalist podcasts will be released every Tuesday on YouTube, and the next day on all podcast platforms.

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