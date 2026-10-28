RUDE AWAKENING Thieves Make Off With 3,000-Pound Haul of Frozen Delicacy The gang raided a delivery truck after the driver fell asleep. Chris Helgren/Reuters

Thieves in Philadelphia made off with 50 boxes of frozen snow crab after raiding a delivery vehicle in the early hours of the morning. The driver of the vehicle told local media he’d fallen asleep when he awoke to find a group of thieves dressed in black unloading boxes containing the 3,000-pound haul of seafood into a pickup truck. “As I was dreaming, I felt the shaking and I [woke] up and I [thought], ‘Uh oh. I have some company,’“ the driver told NBC Philadelphia. He said he initially confronted the thieves but fled after one of the men charged at him. The thieves escaped the scene in multiple vehicles, he said. Police told the media that it’s one of several incidents in which thieves have targeted trucks as the drivers slept while waiting to make early morning deliveries.

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