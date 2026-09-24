THAT STINGS Thieves Make Off With More Than 800K Bees The beekeepers say the thefts cost them tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of revenue. Kathryn Scott Osler/The Denver Post, via Getty Images

More than 800,000 bees have been stolen in Australia after thieves made off with dozens of colonies from three different commercial beekeepers. The first noticed 14 empty beehives, each containing about 15,000 bees, at this property in North Queensland on Sept. 10. Over the next two days, another 27 empty hives turned up at a separate property. The brood nests, where the queen lays her eggs and the young bees develop, had been gutted, and the hives were put back together, making it look from a distance like they were still intact. Police suspect the perpetrator, who used special equipment, is an experienced beekeeper involved in some type of commercial activity. The thefts resulted in tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of lost property and pollination income. Beekeeper Jack Laughton told ABC News he was “completely gutted because the amount of work that goes in preparing beehives to a good quality, to a high standard, is quite a lot of work.” He said it was a “shock” to open a hive expecting it to be full of healthy bees, and instead it’s empty.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register