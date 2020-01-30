Thieves Steal Dali Sculptures Worth Up to $52K Each From Swedish Gallery
At least two thieves have stolen works from an art gallery in Stockholm, including up to 12 table-size bronze sculptures by Spanish artist Salvador Dali, Swedish media reported. Each of the sculptures by Dali are worth between 200,000 to 500,000 kronor ($21,000 to $52,000) and measure up to 20 inches tall, the Couleur gallery’s owner, Peder Enstrom, told Swedish news agency TT. The sculptures, which reportedly came from Switzerland and included several of Dali’s famous melting watches on a tree, had been displayed at the gallery for 10 years. Police said “at least two thieves” broke into the gallery in central Stockholm early Thursday morning by smashing the entrance window. Forensic experts were reportedly inspecting the gallery for clues, but no suspects have been arrested.