CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Thieves Swipe $12M in Old Masters Paintings From Oxford
RIVER ESCAPE?
Three paintings by Old Masters Anthony Van Dyck, Salvatore Rosa, and Annibale Carracci had been at Christ Church Picture Gallery at the University of Oxford since 1765, when a general left his collection to his alma mater. That changed Saturday night, when burglars swiped the works of art, which date from the 16th and 17th centuries and are worth an estimated $12 million, according to artNet. It’s not clear how the thieves got into the small museum but police seem to have a theory. “This is just a hypothesis at this time, but we would like to hear from anyone who has had their boat stolen recently or has noticed any unusual activity around where their boats are docked,” said Detective Inspector James Mather of the Thames Valley Police.