This Gen-X Beauty Trend Is Making a Massive Comeback

If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Body mists have long enjoyed a youthful reputation—a throwback to those teenage years when we liberally spritzed ourselves down before heading to the mall or the prom. Light, playful, and almost always cloyingly sweet, body sprays are a fast, inexpensive way to wear fragrance.

Today, the latter half of that statement is still true. But, while body mist initially gained popularity in the early 1990s and maintained a solid foothold for at least a decade, mists fell off the map by the 2010s, even as other alternate scent formats—hair perfumes, body serums, solid fragrances—hit the beauty market. But those of us who have, yes, aged out of high school but still love the ease and versatility of a great body mist are in luck, because modern iterations can be just as layered and nuanced as a classic perfume, said Marie Du Petit Thouars, founder and creative director of the French-inspired perfume house Maison Louis Marie, in an interview with The Daily Beast. They just hit those notes in a lighter, more refreshing, more casual way. “There’s also something beautifully accessible about the format, both in price and in spirit,” she said.

Even better, some of today’s versions are infused with hydrating ingredients that mean they might do more than just help you smell nice. Plus, their lightweight nature makes it easier to wear your favorite scent at work without giving anyone a headache or aggravating perfume allergies.

What makes a body mist different from a classic perfume?

According to Vinita Jayant, director of product development at fragrance and body-care brand Henry Rose, “hair and body mists are lighter in concentration than traditional perfumes and meant to be used more freely on skin, hair, and clothing.” The lower concentration of fragrance oil—the expensive part—also means a lower price tag.

Darryl Do, senior perfumer at Delbia Do, points out that the broader formula for a body mist is usually the same as a perfume. “There is no loss of quality in the ingredients,” he said. Instead, it’s simply a lighter, softer aromatic experience that can—and should—be reapplied throughout the day. That’s worth remembering, of course; since body mists have a lighter concentration, they don’t last as long as traditional perfumes.

While young consumers can still enjoy their sweet and fruity mists, those on the hunt for something a little more grown up have options now too. I tested my way through close to a dozen scents to find the most elevated options out there. And here they are:

Mustang Sally by Henry Rose Henry Rose

Price: $55 | Size: 6.7 oz | Key notes: Petitgrain, neroli, blood orange | Bonus points: EWG verified, alcohol free

It’s rare to find a fragrance company that’s fully transparent, but that’s exactly what Henry Rose offers in its products. Founder Michelle Pfeiffer—yes, that Michelle Pfeiffer—created the brand when she couldn’t find a perfume that met her personal standards for safety and quality. Henry Rose fragrances are verified by the Environmental Working Group (EWG), which means they’ve cleared a very high bar in terms of clean, responsibly sourced ingredients. The formulas are also alcohol free so they won’t dry out your skin or hair.

The best part, though, is that every scent smells absolutely incredible. I love all three mists (Blonde Barry and Boys of Summer are the other two), but Mustang Sally is, in a word, divine. It’s delicately floral at first, but then deepens into something vaguely citrusy. Subtle but definitely noticeable, it’s intoxicating in the best way. Plus, the longevity is considerable—I spritzed this morning and it’s lingered well into the day.

Ouai St. Barts Hair & Body Mist Ouai

Price: $38 | Size: 8 fl oz | Key notes: Ginger, orange blossom, tuberose, mint | Bonus points: Free of parabens, gluten, phthalate, SLS and SLES, cruelty free, vegan

This hair and body mist is incredibly light in both fragrance and form. The atomizer is great, so the mist is ultra fine and lands softly wherever you apply. The scent itself is airy and fresh, with a telltale “vacation in a bottle” that honestly works year-round. I found the scent faded on my skin within a few hours (it lasted much longer in my hair), but it’s easy to re-spritz for a fragrant top-up.

Maison Louis Marie Fleur de la Passion Maison Louis Marie

Price: $28 | Size: 3.4 fl oz | Key notes: Passionfruit, mandarin, apple blossom | Bonus points: Alcohol free, made with hyaluronic acid, sodium PCA, seaweed extract

Fleur de la Passion is a grown-up take on the fruity body mists we all loved in the early aughts. Chic and understated, it has a freshly floral scent that leans tropical, but in an elevated way. It doesn’t mist quite as finely as some of the others I tested, but still feels soft and light and doesn’t leave any kind of sticky residue on the skin or hair. In fact, the mist is infused with hyaluronic acid, seaweed extract and sodium PCA. These ingredients all act as humectants to draw water into the skin, so the mist actually lightly hydrates as it scents—kind of like body care and fragrance in one. For an added benefit, Maison Louis Marie products, including these mists, are free of all toxic ingredients.

Snif Spray Tan Snif

Price: $34 | Size: 8 fl oz | Key notes: Tanning oil accord, vanilla, monoi | Bonus points: Cruelty free, non-toxic ingredients

I debated including this scent in a list of grown-up body mists, but I can’t help but love it. It’s 100% nostalgic, evoking sun-warmed skin and tanning oil. That makes it entirely gender neutral, with no floral or sugary notes, but it definitely plays best as a summer scent. While Snif’s scents are free of preservatives, phthalates, synthetic dyes, and parabens, they do contain alcohol. That means a little more staying power, but experts note that alcohol can be drying to the skin and hair.

Dae Dream Veil Dae

Price: $24 | Size: 2.73 fl oz | Key notes: Citrus, orange blossom, vanilla | Bonus points: No synthetic colors, free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, vegan