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Dictators around the globe, some of whom President Donald Trump says he’s “fallen in love” with, are growing fed up with the president over his chaotic leadership, a historian revealed.

Speaking on The Daily Beast Podcast, author Simon Sebag Montefiore said that Trump’s relationships with various autocrats are less about genuine personal affection and more about his awe for their immense power over their countries.

He noted that while Trump has still shown affection for autocratic leaders like Russia’s Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping, and leaders in Arab countries, it hasn’t been completely reciprocated back in his second term.

Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

“Obviously they have some sort of affinity and, we don’t know the details of what it is. I suspect it’s less, let’s say, romantic and exciting than many people like to think. By which I mean, I don’t think it’s a meeting of the minds. I don’t think it has much warmth or passion —at least from Putin’s side,” Montefiore explained.

“I suspect that when the Russians look at Donald Trump, and I’m sure this is also true of the Chinese, and I know this is true in the Arab world… but I think all of them, you’d have thought that they’d all be thrilled by the election of Trump, and in some ways they are. But the one thing all these people hate really is spreading disorder, because that can also encompass them and overwhelm them,” he continued.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and U.S. President Donald Trump held a trilateral meeting in China last week. Win McNamee/via REUTERS

Montefiore explained to host Joanna Coles that many of these leaders, namely Xi and Putin, are very weary of the disorder and chaos that they have experienced growing up and as young men, so they are uneased by the chaotic leadership style that Trump displays.

“If I was to put on my hat as an amateur psychologist, I would say that, you know, Trump grew up, you know, admiring powerful people, worshiping powerful people and aspiring to that power,” he explained, adding “he talked the language of mafia bosses, but, you know, the real mafia bosses are the leaders of autocracies where they really can order people to be whacked when they want.

“So in some ways, you know, Trump’s attraction to people like Kim Jong-un and Xi and Putin is that sort of almost boyish admiration for raw power,” he continued.

He added a counterpoint, saying that “on the other hand also, think that they, know, Putin and people like Xi and Putin, and again, the monarchs in the Arab world and dictators in the Arab world are quite alarmed by Putin, quite alarmed by Trump, and they hate unpredictability and they hate erratic decision-making.”

Autocrats like Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman don't like Trump's erratic leadership style. Jessica Koscielniak/REUTERS

“So, initially when he came to power, the view in the Arab world was, surprisingly, this man is wild, is extremely pro-Israel,” he continued.

But he said the Arab world realized that this “could suit us because we’re exhausted with the hypocrisy of American, traditional American leaders who are equally, in some ways, hard to handle.

“After all, they say one thing and do another, and this might be easier for us to do business with,” he elaborated.

He went on, “And it looked like that in Trump one. In Trump two, I think they’ve walked back that to find Trump a worry and an alarm. And I know that their general attitude is like, they just wanna get through this intact somehow with all the erratic twists and turns.”

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