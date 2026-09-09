 Skip to main content
TRUMP’S CRAZY HABIT

This Is Why Trump Is Addicted to Unhinged AI Slop: Author

Trump’s biographer has traced the roots of the president’s manic posting sprees.

By Inside Trump's Head & Erkki Forster

President Donald Trump’s Truth Social posts have a method behind the madness, according to his biographer.

The 80-year-old president has turned Truth Social into one of his defining presidential pastimes, filling the platform with a mix of AI fantasies, furious rants against his enemies, and policy announcements, venturing into territory no president has before.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event to sign executive orders related to beef, in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 4, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
DISTRESS SIGNALS

Trump, 80, Slips Into AI Fantasy in 37-Post Spree

Erkki Forster

An analysis from the Daily Beast, which has chronicled Trump’s extensive Truth Social rampages, found the president posted more than 1,000 times last month, using AI to imagine himself giving George Washington a tour of his new White House ballroom, award himself the nation’s highest military honor, and boast about an attack on Iran that never happened.

The posting sprees have fueled fresh calls to remove the president via the 25th Amendment amid longstanding questions about his mental acuity.

Speaking on the Inside Trump’s Head podcast, Trump biographer Michael Wolff noted, “The social media strategy is something that was... very precisely developed and developed in an interesting way.”

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event after signing an executive order renaming Lake Ontario as Lake America in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 27, 2026.
TOO MUCH SCREEN TIME

Trump Faces Calls for Removal Over AI-Fueled Posting Frenzy

Ewan Palmer

“This is not done by the White House... this is done by a kind of... squad of, you know, guys in their basement who the... Trump team encouraged—sometimes gave...financial resources too—and they just sit there, and their job is to make Trump memes,” Wolff told co-host Joanna Coles.

Truth Social

The 80-year-old president, mired in bad polls and his administration’s quagmire in Iran, appears to be increasingly turning to AI posting sprees to escape his real-world troubles.

Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

He argued that the strategy “worked out incredibly well” during the 2024 Republican presidential primaries, when Trump and his MAGA allies made Florida Governor Ron DeSantis a prime target of their social media attacks.

“Ron DeSantis became a subject of incredible mockery,” Wolff said, while Trump was cast as “the dominant figure against Ron DeSantis as the weak and fading figure.”

Trump himself touted his supposed social media victory over DeSantis and credited his own platform in October 2023.

Resharing a New York Times article titled “How Ron DeSantis Lost the internet,” Trump declared, “It was TRUTH(Social) that was so powerful!”

(L/R) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis shakes hands with US President Donald Trump upon Trump's arrival at Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in Ochopee, Florida, on July 1, 2025. President Trump is visiting a migrant detention center in a reptile-infested Florida swamp dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz." Trump will attend the opening of the 5,000-bed facility -- located at an abandoned airfield in the Everglades wetlands -- part of his expansion of deportations of undocumented migrants, his spokeswoman said. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race after finishing nearly 30 points behind Trump in the 2024 Iowa Republican presidential caucuses.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Wolff, who has written four tell-alls about Trump, argued, “They have every reason to go back to this kind of stuff... to use Donald Trump’s platform to promote this kind of stuff because they found it actually works, and maybe it works because it is one of those other things that breaks down the self-seriousness of politicians, the earnestness, the dullness... of political culture.”

But the strategy has also backfired on numerous occasions, including when Trump posted a racist video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes and an image of himself as Jesus.

Natalie Harp—the president’s favorite White House aide, 35, who earns $150,000 a year as an executive assistant—is widely credited with helping Trump’s social media output, including getting him to approve cringeworthy AI-generated images and videos, then logging into his account to post or share them en masse.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Donald Trump
MAP MISHAP

Trump Triggers International Incident With Deranged Post

Ewan Palmer

Find and subscribe to Inside Trump’s Head with Michael Wolff and Joanna Coles on YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes of incomparable insight into the psyche of the world’s most talked-about man drop every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday evening on YouTube and Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday mornings on other podcast platforms.

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Inside Trump's Head
Inside Trump's HeadPodcast
Erkki Forster
Erkki ForsterNight News Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW