TRUMP’S ENEMY WITHIN This Top Trump Aide Utterly Hates Him Now: Author One of Trump’s most ardent supporters has seemingly done a U-turn.

As President Donald Trump’s White House continues to thin out, one of his closest allies has now turned completely against him, his longtime biographer alleges.

Author Michael Wolff told the Inside Trump’s Head podcast that the 80-year-old president’s ex-chief of staff, Susie Wiles, reversed her stance on her former boss as early as this summer, according to some White House insiders.

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“I know that the reports are now she hates Donald Trump,” Wolff told host Joanna Coles.

Wiles lost her job after Republicans’ sweeping defeat in last week's midterm elections. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“She has been the one who has kept this White House and West Wing in a pretty stable condition, which is unlikely in Donald Trump’s history,” he explained. “And she has more and more—this is what’s been described to me as people who know her rather well and have seen her—is that this has flipped over at some point. And somebody suggested to me that this happened, really, over the summer, of pure coming to terms with how much she hates him.”

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Wolff added, “And that increased and increased and increased and increased. And who would be surprised?”

Wiles had developed her disdain for her boss as early as this summer, one White House insider who told Wolff. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The author said he doesn’t think Wiles will be bold enough to outright oppose Trump, but did mention how she was unafraid to come after a former employer before.

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“She worked for Ron DeSantis,” Wolff said, bringing up Trump’s short-lived beef with the Florida governor during the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

Trump and DeSantis have since patched up their rocky relationship after their brief beef ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump came after his Republican rival, mockingly dubbing him “Ron DeSanctimonious,” before DeSantis dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump in January 2024.

“They had a falling out, and she went after him, right? I mean, in some sense, Trump’s reemergence in 2022 and then his attacks on Ron DeSantis,” he explained. “His obliteration of Ron DeSantis was led by Susie Wiles. So never say never.”

Stephen Miller has replaced Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff. Nathan Howard/Nathan Howard, Reuters

Following her resignation and replacement by Stephen Miller, United Allies of America hosted a reception in Wiles’ honor on Wednesday night in Washington, D.C., according to Politico’s Thursday morning Playbook.

Some of the top Trump aide’s former White House colleagues attended the function, including Cabinet secretaries Scott Bessent, Chris Wright, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Keith Sonderling.

Other notable Trump administration officials that Playbook spotted at the event included U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, and FCC Chair Brendan Carr, among others.

Wolff added that Wiles will likely be subpoenaed by the next Congress, which has hinted at a wave of impending investigations into the Trump administration once its new Democratic members are sworn in in January.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Find and subscribe to Inside Trump’s Head with Michael Wolff and Joanna Coles on YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes of incomparable insight into the psyche of the world’s most talked-about man drop every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday evening on YouTube and Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday mornings on other podcast platforms.

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