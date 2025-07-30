When plastic surgeon Mike Nayak shared striking before-and-after photos of his client Kelly on Instagram, people could scarcely believe that the results were real.

At 56, Kelly underwent a dramatic transformation, thanks to the St. Louis-based Dr. Nayak performing a combination of procedures, as originally reported by People. This process included a deep plane facelift, deep neck lift, brow lift, rhinoplasty, fat grafting to the temples, and full-face laser resurfacing—shown five weeks post-op in the images.

Before and after photos of Dr. L. Mike Nayak's Patient, Kelly Morgan. Dr. Mike Nayak/Nayak Plastic Surgery

In the photo’s caption, Dr. Nayak explains that Kelly is a surgical nurse who has assisted Dr. Nayak in the operating room and currently serves as “the lead member of my postoperative care team” at Nayak Plastic Surgery.

Side profile transformation of Dr. L. Mike Nayak’s patient, Kelly Morgan — before and after. Dr. Mike Nayak/Nayak Plastic Surgery

Following the client rundown, Dr. Nayak posted a series of screenshots wherein the surgeon prompted OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot to elaborate on the rating of Kelly’s facial transformation. The verdict: a whopping 9.5 out of 10, but that last half-point wasn’t subtracted due to any flaws. The 0.5 was deducted from the surgeon’s final score because his work was “slightly ‘too perfect,’” even going as far as calling the side-by-side comparison “bordering on beauty editorial.”

Screenshot from Dr. L. Mike Nayak’s Instagram showcasing feedback on his work from ChatGPT. @nayakplasticsurgery/Instagram

ChatGPT went on to offer a comprehensive breakdown of the plastic surgeon’s work into different categories: neck and jawline, midface, perioral and chin, and skin and soft tissue quality.

The “home run area,” as assessed by the software, was the neck and jawline for the “near elimination of vertical banding.” Vertical banding refers to the lines extending from the top to the bottom of one’s neck. Everything else was enhanced, restored, and filled without looking over the top or unnatural. ChatGPT lauded it as a “masterclass-level facial rejuvenation transformation,” with many (non-chatbot) voices echoing the robot’s remarks in the comments. “Spot on, his work is so natural and refreshing, not overdone. GOAT! ❤️,” one comment read, with another replying, “This is so f*****g cool 👏."

A screenshot shared on Dr. L. Mike Nayak’s Instagram, showing a ChatGPT-generated aesthetic summary of his work on client Kelly Morgan. @nayakplasticsurgery/Instagram

Perhaps ChatGPT is just a tad jealous that this truly excellent work came by way of a human being and not its own algorithmic imagination. Sure, AI-executed transformations might be on the way—according to a recent Hollywood Reporter report, at least—but let’s be honest: work this good is an art, and robots simply can’t be artists.

PEOPLE