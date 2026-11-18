THE TABLES HAVE TURNED Thousands Snub Chance to Have Dinner With Trump The attention-loving president is finding that the prospect of dining with him is no longer quite the draw it once was.

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Donald Trump has found something he can make more affordable: a dinner with himself.

Trump’s latest attempt to drum up interest in his cryptocurrency by promising an exclusive dinner for top purchasers of his memecoin appears to have flopped hard.

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At the president’s first $TRUMP memecoin gala in May 2025, demand was so high that buyers needed to hold at least $55,000 worth of the coins to secure an invitation. Some went much further, spending millions to dine with Trump.

But this time around, the 80-year-old president is struggling to entice people to his dinner table at his golf resort just outside D.C. on Sunday, The Washington Post reports.

The memecoin took its latest hit after Republicans suffered a drubbing in the midterms, which effectively sealed Trump’s status as a lame duck president. Coingecko

Thousands have passed up the chance, and the lack of interest is perhaps best illustrated by one buyer who snagged an invite for just $518, according to the Post’s analysis.

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Despite holding enough of Trump’s memcoin to qualify, more than 5,000 top $TRUMP owners have chosen not to enter the competition for a dinner invite, according to the Post. That’s despite the organizers extending the sign-up window by four days.

Beyond the lack of demand, the price of a dinner with Trump has also fallen because his memecoin has lost nearly 99 percent of its peak value, now trading at just 95 cents after a high of more than $74 in January 2025, according to Reuters.

The dinner is listed as sold out on the organizers’ website, which bills it as a gathering of “the world’s power players.” gettrumpmemes.com/gala-dinner

The memecoin took its latest hit after Republicans suffered a drubbing in the midterms, which effectively sealed Trump’s status as a lame duck president.

Michael Beckel, the director of money in politics reform at the nonprofit Issue One, suggested newly empowered Democrats’ threats to investigate Trump’s memecoin dinners could also be deterring people.

In a letter penned by California Sen. Adam Schiff and signed by eight other Democratic senators last month, Schiff wrote that the dinner competition “appears to be a pay-to-play scheme designed to reward the President’s wealthy allies and con the President’s supporters while lining his pockets directly,” asking the White House to publish a list of attendees.

Trump initially sold his ethically dubious money-making scheme with a creepy AI version of himself. gettrumpmemes.com

“People know that they might be subject to scrutiny for going to an event like this,” Beckel told the Post. “That might turn some people off from wanting to make this type of investment.”

The dinner is listed as sold out on the organizers’ website, which bills it as a gathering of “the world’s power players,” touting guests including Kevin O’Leary and Floyd Mayweather.

The company behind the coin, Fight Fight Fight LLC, which is run by Trump associate Bill Zanker, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Daily Beast has also reached out to the White House for comment.

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