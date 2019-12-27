Three Alabama Cheerleaders Killed in Christmas Car Wreck

Read it at AL.com
Three Alabama high-school cheerleaders were killed and two of their classmates were injured in a horrific Christmas evening car wreck, AL.com reported. The teens, who attended Geneva High School, had just left a holiday gathering and were headed to another one. The driver lost control at the top of a hill and the car slammed into a tree, demolishing the front of the vehicle. Cassidy Dunn, Emilee Fain and Addyson Martin—who were sitting in the front—died at the scene. “It’s a tremendous loss for the community,” said Lt. Michael McDuffie. “We’re just asking for prayers for the families and the first responders.”