    Three Alabama Cheerleaders Killed in Christmas Car Wreck

    ‘TREMENDOUS LOSS’

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Joshua Lott/Getty

    Three Alabama high-school cheerleaders were killed and two of their classmates were injured in a horrific Christmas evening car wreck, AL.com reported. The teens, who attended Geneva High School, had just left a holiday gathering and were headed to another one. The driver lost control at the top of a hill and the car slammed into a tree, demolishing the front of the vehicle. Cassidy Dunn, Emilee Fain and Addyson Martin—who were sitting in the front—died at the scene. “It’s a tremendous loss for the community,” said Lt. Michael McDuffie. “We’re just asking for prayers for the families and the first responders.”

