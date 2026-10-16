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SCHOOL TRAGEDY

Three Children Killed in Oregon Elementary School Shooting

The teenage shooter was shot dead by a community member.

Emergency personnel work at the scene following a shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, October 15, 2026.

Rob Kerr/REUTERS

By Cameron Adams

Three children, aged five, eight, and 11, and a teacher were killed during a Thursday shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon. Police confirmed the shooting at a press conference on Thursday night, noting a child, seven, and a 54-year-old teacher were in critical condition. No names were immediately released. The 16-year-old male shooter was found dead inside the school when authorities arrived, with Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz confirming that a community member chased the assailant into the school and shot him. Police received a call in response to a shot fired into a car outside the school at 12:59 p.m., and were on the scene in minutes. The shooter forced his way into the school by “shooting at locked doors,” Krantz said during the conference. He confirmed the 16-year-old is a resident of Bend. Police do not know if the attacker attended the school or knew anyone there. Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek thanked the civilian who chased the shooter during a news conference on Thursday. “To the community member who heroically intervened to stop further loss of life: Your actions carry a heavy emotional burden, and I just want you to know that my thoughts are with you as well,” Kotek said.

Read it at The Associated Press

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