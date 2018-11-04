Three Girl Scouts Killed While Doing Community Service

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Star Tribune
Three Girl Scouts and one of their adult companions were killed in a hit-and-run in western Wisconsin on Saturday. The fourth-grade girls were clad in bright lime-green safety vests as they performed community service in Chippewa County, picking up litter along the side of a rural road. Police say a 21-year-old man, Colten Treu, veered off the road into the ditch where the girls were standing and struck them, along with one of their adult companions, before fleeing the scene and leaving them on the side of the road. He later turned himself in to police and now faces four counts of homicide through the negligent use of a vehicle. One surviving Girl Scout who was injured in the collision remains hospitalized in critical condition.