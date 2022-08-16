Three Kids Arrested in Brutal Beating of 70-Year-Old San Francisco Woman
NABBED
Four suspects—including three children—have been arrested in a brutal attack of 70-year-old woman in her San Francisco apartment building last month. The alleged perpetrators—aged 11, 13, 14, and 18 years old—approached the elderly woman in her housing complex, but she was unable to understand them because she did not speak English, cops said. In the incident, which was caught on surveillance camera, the group punched and kicked the woman to the ground and robbed her. “The victim was transported to a local hospital and thank goodness her injuries were not life-threatening,” San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said. Names of the children were not provided due to their ages, but the 18-year-old has been identified as Darryl Moore. The 11-year-old will not face any charges, but the other suspects have been charged with robbery, elder abuse, false imprisonment, and conspiracy.